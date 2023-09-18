NBA rumors: Heat fans shouldn't get their hopes up, Celtics guard is big mad, new Pelicans injury
In today's NBA rumors, one insider says the Heat shouldn't get their hopes up, Malcolm Brogdon is angry with the Celtics and the Pelicans are dealing with a new injury.
NBA rumors: Pelicans hit by a new injury
According to Shams Charania, Jose Alvarado hurt his ankle during a workout and his status for training camp is in question. The Pelicans go into this season with a lot of expectations to get into the playoffs and will look to improve on last season's play-in disappointment.
This comes after Trey Murphy was reported to miss 10 to 12 weeks. Going into the season, New Orleans will be missing two rotation players. This doesn't even take into consideration that there are still major questions about Zion Williamson's long-term durability and the abundant trade rumors. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum also have small questions about their long-term durability.
The Pelicans were rumored to be making major changes this offseason but ended up keeping the roster the way it was. Not having Alvarado for the start of the season does not help anything in New Orleans and will only increase the noise going forward.