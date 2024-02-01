NBA Rumors: Lakers-Dejounte momentum lost, Knicks still shopping, Hawks SG off table
- Atlanta has no plans to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Knicks still looking for backcourt upgrades after Quickley trade
- Buzz around Dejounte Murray and Lakers has 'lessened'
NBA Rumors: Knicks shopping for backcourt upgrades
The New York Knicks opened the trade floodgates this season with a landscape-shifting move to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Since the trade, New York is 14-2. Anunoby looks right at home, bludgeoning ball-handlers on defense and hitting 39.1 percent of his 3s as a Knick. New York is built perfectly for Tom Thibodeau's style of basketball.
And yet, Anunoby did not come cheap. The Knicks gave up Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett, both of whom look excellent in Toronto. Quickley was a particularly painful loss for New York. The Knicks struggled to find enough minutes for all their guards before the trade, but Quickley's ball-handling creativity, 3-point volume, and downhill speed is sorely missed. The Knicks are fine, sure, but there's room for an upgrade.
That appears to be the front office's stance ahead of the deadline. The Knicks are still shopping, per HoopHype, with a focus on rotation-level guards around the league.
"New York has been connected to a number of players, including Bruce Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Alec Burks, and others... The Knicks also registered trade interest in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson."
There are different skill sets at play here, but it's clear the Knicks want another ball-handler to supplement Jalen Brunson and Deuce McBride in the backcourt rotation. The Knicks are known to be shopping Quentin Grimes, who could be a valuable piece in an outgoing trade for any of these players. Bruce Brown has been one of the hottest names on the market. Jordan Clarkson has underperformed relative to his new contract in Utah, but his success as a lightning-rod scorer and connective passer last season should excite contenders.
If the Knicks can land Quickley-lite — or, god forbid, an upgrade — at the deadline without gutting their cache of draft picks, the league will be very much on notice.