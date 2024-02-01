NBA Rumors: Lakers-Dejounte momentum lost, Knicks still shopping, Hawks SG off table
NBA Rumors: Lakers-Dejounte Murray buzz has 'lessened'
The Los Angeles Lakers were connected to Atlanta's Dejounte Murray early in the rumor mill cycle, but since then talks have stalled. Now, it would appear the noise around a potential swap sounds suspiciously like crickets. Part of the reason for the quietude, per HoopsHype, is the recent hot streak from D'Angelo Russell.
"After boisterous rumblings around the league surrounding Dejounte Murray trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers over the past few weeks, the noise has lessened... Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, the centerpiece of any potential Murray acquisition contingent on him being flipped to a third team, has been on a tear during a 10-game stretch from Jan. 13-30 averaging 25.2 points and 6.1 assists."
A potential third team for Russell has "not materialized," leaving the Lakers short on comfortable options. Los Angeles only has so many contracts big enough to match Murray's salary and it would appear Austin Reaves is off the table. So far, Los Angeles has been hesitant to offer more than Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and their 2029 first-round pick.
Frankly, the Lakers were never in poll position — at least, not on paper. The Hawks will struggle to recoup their desired value of two first-round picks for Murray, but he's a former All-Star with a strong defensive reputation. Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on .472/.383/.832 splits in 34.8 minutes. There are several contenders with more assets to burn in a potential swap. Plus, Hawks coach Quin Snyder recently mounted an internal campaign to keep Murray in Atlanta.
The Lakers are known to be interested in Bruce Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and other potential backcourt upgrades. It's not Murray or bust for Rob Pelinka's crew. While Murray would no doubt appreciate the chance to play next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers appear to be drifting further away from the 27-year-old point guard.