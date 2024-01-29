NBA trade rumors: Brogdon suitors, 76ers focus on fit, Jazz at crossroads
- Jazz torn between buying and selling at NBA trade deadline
- 76ers focused on trade fit, not star power
- Several teams interested in Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon
NBA trade rumors: Jazz at organizational crossroads at deadline
Few teams are hotter than the 24-23 Utah Jazz, an underdog once again performing above expectations under upstart head coach Will Hardy. Utah currently occupies the No. 10 seed in a competitive West with ample room to rise or fall depending on their trade deadline approach.
Last season, the Jazz stripped the roster in February and tanked for prime draft position. Utah can take a similar approach in 2024, but with such a weak upcoming draft class, there could be incentive for Utah to keep its foot on the gas pedal.
According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, the Jazz are at something of a crossroads — viewed around the league as both buyer and seller.
"The Utah Jazz are being considered both a buyer and seller at this juncture, with ball-handlers Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker considered available for trade, sources said. And while the Jazz are confident in rookie Keyonte George’s fitness as their point guard of the future, the Jazz have also registered interest in several veterans, including [Dejounte] Murray, sources said, to possibly hold the position in the interim."
It would appear the Jazz will split the difference between tanking and contending. Utah probably won't swing a major blockbuster, but adding a high-profile second fiddle could be in the cards. Dejounte Murray is easily the buzziest name in the NBA ahead of the Feb. 8 trade cutoff.
At the same time, Utah is (wisely) open to selling high on veteran role players. Collin Sexton has blossomed in his second season under Hardy, emerging as far more than the shot-chucker his reputation suggested coming over from Cleveland. Sexton is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists on .489/382/.879 splits. He should fetch a considerable price tag considering his production and age (25).
Talen Horton-Tucker is another relatively young (23) guard with a skill set contenders need. He will pressure the rim and create advantages as a driver. As for Jordan Clarkson, he's in the middle of a rough follow-up to his career-best 2022-23 campaign. Even so, teams will bank on a strong track record and his innate scoring ability. He is easily the most appealing sell-high (or low) opportunity for the Jazz. At 31 years old, Clarkson is under contract through 2025-26. He doesn't fit the timeline, at least not the same way he might fit with a contender.
Utah has its foundation in Lauri Markkanen, not to mention a couple intriguing prospects in Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks. This trade deadline should be focused on building the best roster around Markkanen long-term.