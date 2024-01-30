NBA Rumors: Quin Snyder trying to dictate strong about-face with Hawks plans
As the trade rumors continue to swirl about Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, it seems like their head coach is lobbying to keep him past this season's deadline.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Hawks head coach Quin Synder is trying to make the case for keeping Murray for the foreseeable future.
“Another interesting wrinkle to emerge on the Murray front: League sources say Coach Quin Snyder has lobbied the Hawks to keep him.”
Atlanta has been faced with questions about their roster's long-term plan amid a season that has resulted in the franchise barely hanging on to the last spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Synder hasn't done the best job coaching the Hawks in his first full season but he certainly hasn't been the reason the squad has struggled. Clearly, Atlanta simply hasn't shown enough offensive firepower to overcome a subpar defense. The franchise is also likely facing luxury tax concerns with ownership probably not wanting to foot the bill for a likely first-round playoff exit at best.
With Synder trying to keep his second-best player, what are the chances that Murray stays on the roster after the trade deadline?
NBA Rumors: Quin Snyder wants to keep Dejounte Murray with Hawks
If Dejounte Murray is not moved by the trade deadline, the veteran will most likely be traded in the offseason. At this point, the Hawks are just as likely to end up out of the Play-In Tournament than come out as the No. 7 or 8 seed.
If the Hawks are unable to make the playoffs this season, the franchise will likely look to rebuild or retool at the very least as the offseason comes around.
Should it come to that, Murray will likely be available for trade along with the rest of the roster not named Jalen Johnson and Trae Young. While Synder wants to keep Murray, the coaching veteran will probably be focused on keeping Young from requesting a trade out of the franchise.