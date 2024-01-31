NBA trade rumors: Possible third team for D'Angelo Russell-Dejounte Murray trade found
The main roadblock for the Lakers landing Dejounte Murray has been finding a third team to take D'Angelo Russell. Now a contender has emerged.
As the Lakers continue to search for ways to upgrade the point guard spot while dumping D'Angelo Russell, it seems like an old destination of the veteran might be interested in trading for the guard. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Nets may be interested in trading for Russell if the price is right. In any deal, Brooklyn would be sending out Spencer Dinwiddie.
For what seems like weeks at this point, the Lakers have been connected with Dejounte Murray. The Hawks and Lakers were reportedly close to a deal but Atlanta was hung up on taking D'Angelo Russell and wanted him moved to a third team. While his defense was probably a huge issue for the Hawks, the extra year on his contract was most likely more of a concern for the franchise.
While things may change for the Hawks, it seems like at the very least the squad is looking to retool itself around Trae Young and Jalen Johnson this offseason. Getting Dinwiddie's expiring would help with that as would draft picks.
Would the Brooklyn Nets really take D'Angelo Russell back?
While nothing is certain, it seems like the Lakers may have a third team ready when it comes to a Russell trade. The one problem is that L.A. does not have any assets to get Brooklyn to move for the veteran guard. The Nets could opt to trade for Russell without getting any additional assets and then look to flip him again.
If the Nets think that Russell is the better than any veteran they can get in free agency, the squad may opt to trade for him with the idea that he would be ready for this season's playoff run as well. If Brooklyn chooses to not sell off any of their good defensive wings, then this could be the place where Russell could flourish. Still, that is a lot of ifs and franchises often wait until the last minute to squeeze out as much as they can.
With that in mind, it will not be clear if the Lakers have a third team ready for a Dejounte Murray trade until right before the trade deadline.