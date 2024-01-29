Lakers rumors: LeBron calls out Ham, Dejounte holdup revealed, potential PG + C upgrade
- Lakers can target Wizards' Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford
- Los Angeles hesitant to deal 2029 first-round pick for Dejounte Murray
- LeBron James hints at preference for Darvin Ham's lineup
Lakers rumors: Wizards' Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford are prime trade candidates
Tyus Jones is the "most likely" Washington Wizards player to get traded at the Feb. 8 deadline, per Brian Windhorst on 'The Hoop Collective' podcast. Washington acquired Jones from Memphis as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Also on the trade radar is starting center Daniel Gafford, whose market has been heating up for weeks.
It's only natural to connect both names to the Lakers, at least hypothetically. Point guard is a position of emphasis for Los Angeles at the deadline. Dejounte Murray and Bruce Brown are the most popular L.A. trade candidates. Jones would solve the Lakers' ball-handling need and then some, offering Darvin Ham a steadfast game manager who keeps mistakes to a minimum. He is also less expensive than certain alternatives.
Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on .502/.414/.742 splits in 28.5 minutes. He has been excellent in his first season as a full-time starter, despite the lack of reliable scoring and decision-making around him in Washington. The reported asking price for Jones is a first-round pick and salary filler, which the Lakers can manage.
As for Gafford, he would give the Lakers another seven-footer to plant in the frontcourt rotation behind Anthony Davis. Christian Wood has been fine in the backup five role, but Gafford is a far superior defender. He would also operate comfortably as a lob threat for LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, or whoever the Lakers' point guard is. He is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks on 69.7 percent shooting.