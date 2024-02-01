NBA Rumors: Lakers-Dejounte momentum lost, Knicks still shopping, Hawks SG off table
- Atlanta has no plans to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Knicks still looking for backcourt upgrades after Quickley trade
- Buzz around Dejounte Murray and Lakers has 'lessened'
NBA Rumors: Hawks want to keep Bogdan Bogdanovic past trade deadline
The Atlanta Hawks are expected to shed long-term salary at the trade deadline, with Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and De'Andre Hunter profiling as prime trade candidates. Despite that goal, however, the Hawks do not plan on moving Bogdan Bogdanovic, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 31-year-old Bogdanovic is at the beginning of a four-year, $68 million contract.
Atlanta is essentially admitting defeat with the current iteration of the roster. The Murray trade didn't pan out. Capela and Hunter are rock-solid role players, but both are shadowed by younger altneratives on the roster. The Hawks' plan is to build around Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. While Bogdanovic could return valuable assets in a trade, the desire to keep him around is understandable. Especially if Atlanta doesn't plan to retain Murray.
Bogey is averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on .431/.371/.903 splits in 28.4 minutes. He is a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year despite Atlanta's precarious location in the standings. Bogdanovic has a lot of value next to Young because of his 3-point volume and shooting versatility. The converse is also true: Bogdanovic benefits from Young's constant paint pressure and preternatural playmaking talent. The veteran has been the recipient of countless clean 3-point looks courtesy of Young's gravity.
If the Hawks trade Murray, Bogdanovic's role as a secondary scorer and emergency ball-handler only increases in importance. He's comfortable working pick-and-rolls, creating off drives, and running the offense when Young sits. There's a strong chance Bogdanovic moves into the starting five after the deadline.
The Hawks should still listen to offers, as Bogdanovic's contract probably won't age well and it's clear the 2023-24 season is a bust. That said, expect him to stick around unless the Hawks get an offer they can't refuse.