NBA rumors: Lakers-Trae price tag, Warriors trade deadline whiff, Kuzma spurned Mavs
- Kyle Kuzma turned down trade to Mavs
- Warriors made 'very serious' push for Alex Caruso
- Potential price tag for Lakers-Trae Young trade
NBA rumors: Warriors made 'very serious' push for Alex Caruso
The Golden State Warriors' trade deadline passed without much activity. Cory Joseph was dumped to the Indiana Pacers in an exchange of second-round picks, but Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul stuck around, and there were no major additions to the second unit. Instead, it would appear Golden State is focused on the buyout market.
That doesn't mean the Warriors weren't engaged with more teams. Most notably, Golden State made a "very serious" push for Chicago Bulls two-guard Alex Caruso, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The reported asking price for Caruso was two first-round picks, and clearly neither side pushed a deal over the finish line. The Warriors notably told teams Jonathan Kuminga was off the table.
It's a telling non-move from both sides. For Chicago, it's clear there is still (extremely misguided) confidence in this roster's ability to accomplish something in the East. Meanwhile, the Warriors aren't panicked enough to gamble their future on a role player. Maybe that was the right move, as Golden State has won five straight to advance back above .500 on the season.
Andrew Wiggins is starting to look more like his old self, while the contributions from Kuminga and rookie Brandin Podziemski have completely revamped the Warriors' supporting cast. Klay Thompson continues to struggle as he transitions into the next chapter of a historic career, but even so, the Warriors are on the right track. Gary Payton's recent return helps fill a void Caruso would have plugged.
The Bulls are understandably high on Caruso, who is a brilliant defender and a valuable connector on offense. That said, if he can truly net multiple first-round picks — or even one quality first-round pick and a solid player — it's time for the Bulls to consider a reset.