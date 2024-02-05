NBA Rumors: Alex Caruso in high demand, Cavs float top-5 pick, Wolves on prowl
- Timberwolves in search of backup point guard help
- Cavs 'name to watch' at trade deadline is Isaac Okoro
- Bulls' Alex Caruso will cost 'equivalent' of two first-round picks
NBA Rumors: Bulls' Alex Caruso will cost the equivalent of two first-round picks
The Chicago Bulls continue to tread water in the Eastern Conference play-in race. Zach LaVine's season-ending injury all but guarantees that he won't be traded. DeMar DeRozan is set to become a free agent at season's end. Nikola Vucevic recently signed a three-year extension, which will make it difficult to move him. If the Bulls do part with a core piece, it will be strictly for salary purposes.
It's a difficult position to be in, but at the same time, it's impossible to justify another season of sustained mediocrity. The Bulls have to hit the reset button eventually. This can't end with DeRozan re-signing in the summer and Chicago running it back "healthy" in 2024-25. One juicy trade chip on the roster is Alex Caruso, who would have value to just about every team in the NBA. As a result, his price tag is high.
Chicago's asking price for Caruso is the "equivalent of two first-round picks," per HoopsHype. That mirrors the reported asking price for Dejounte Murray, Kyle Kuzma, and other highly-touted trade candidates around the league.
It has been an awesome season for Caruso individually. He doesn't post the flashiest box scores, but he's averaging a respectable 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on .486/.405/.758 splits in 26.7 minutes. He has ascended from sixth man to full-time starter, supplying the Bulls with elite perimeter defense and invaluable connective tissue on offense.
He's not a star in the traditional sense, but Caruso is the ultimate 'Star in his Role' player. He doesn't need a ton of touches to impact winning. He processes the game at a high level, splashes 3s, and handles all of Chicago's most difficult defensive assignments. His arms are everywhere (1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks) and the effort never ceases. It's a high asking price, but for the right contender, it's probably worth it.