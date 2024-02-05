Zach LaVine ends all trade speculation with injury decision
The Bulls are fighting to make the NBA Play-In Tournament and looking for upgrades at the deadline. But they've run out of time to trade Zach LaVine.
While Coby White and company have kept the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In race, the most frequent trade piece that the franchise had mentioned in rumors is seemingly dead after a recent injury development. According to the Chicago Bulls on Twitter, Zach LaVine will undergo surgery on his right foot and will be out for the next 4-to-6 months.
The Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine for what has seemed to be the entire season. The franchise has struggled to find deals for the former dunk contest champion, as no contending squads are looking to trade for an aging veteran relying on diminishing athleticism that will most likely make his $40 million annual salary look bad for the next three years.
There were some rumors that the Pistons were close to making a deal for LaVine but it was never finalized. LaVine will most likely stay in Chicago for the rest of the season, what does his future look like as the franchise presumably picks up the trade conversations this offseason?
What does Zach LaVine's future look like?
In all reality, the two-time all-star will likely be back on the trade market this offseason once he is fully recovered from surgery. Whether the Bulls can trade him is a completely different story. There was "virtually" no market for the dunk artist and foot surgery and an extended absence aren't going to help.
As it did before this recent injury, the Bulls will likely need to attach a positive trade asset in order to dump LaVine. Chicago might not need to give up a draft asset in order to get rid of LaVine's contract but they will likely need to put a veteran on a good solid salary to make a deal work. If Alex Caruso is somehow not moved before the deadline, this could be the veteran needed to make a deal work.
At the end of the day, LaVine is an aging veteran on a horrible contract even though he's a solid offensive weapon. No matter what happens, the Bulls are extremely likely to be in a bad spot with LaVine going forward.