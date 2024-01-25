NBA Rumors: Bulls supposed price for Zach LaVine is absurd, just ask the Pistons
Zach LaVine will not be traded if the Bulls don't go down from their ridiculous asking price.
The Chicago Bulls are a team headed nowhere. They've rebounded nicely to improve to 21-24 and sit in a Play-In spot, but their absolute ceiling is a first-round exit. With the Bulls having a team nowhere near good enough to win now and lacking the pieces to make anyone believe they're going to win in the future, selling off some parts to try and improve the latter makes a lot of sense with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.
One of the players Chicago would love to trade is Zach LaVine who is in the midst of a down season which has also been riddled with injuries. To make matters worse, LaVine is making over $40 million in each of the next four seasons, giving him one of the worst contracts in the NBA.
Despite that, the Bulls are not only asking for other teams to take on LaVine but are asking for laughable returns. Just ask the Detroit Pistons who have engaged in LaVine talks with Chicago according to James Edwards of The Athletic (subscription required).
Bulls reportedly set laughable price for Zach LaVine in trade talks with Pistons
The Pistons, despite being the worst team in the league, are looking to add talent to surround their young players. Detroit has a solid core consisting of players like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, and are looking to add to it in the form of a big trade for a veteran. LaVine can make some sense in Detroit, but the Bulls are reportedly asking for Bojan Bogdanovic along with one of those young players in return.
Bogdanovic in a trade straight up for LaVine is a deal the Pistons might consider, although Bogdanovic could net them a better return thanks to his reasonable contract and an extra year of team control. Adding one of those four young players to Bogdanovic is insane, and understandably is not something Detroit will consider.
While LaVine is an All-Star caliber player when healthy, he's struggled to stay on the court in recent years and his atrocious defensive ability is a big reason why Chicago hasn't won much during his tenure there. The contract is one the Bulls should be looking to get out of just without having to attach picks to it, not one that they should be expecting anything meaningful in return.
The Bulls can and should trade LaVine to a team in need of his scoring, but LaVine is not going anywhere if they expect a star-level return for him.