NBA rumors: Lakers-Trae price tag, Warriors trade deadline whiff, Kuzma spurned Mavs
- Kyle Kuzma turned down trade to Mavs
- Warriors made 'very serious' push for Alex Caruso
- Potential price tag for Lakers-Trae Young trade
NBA rumors: Potential Trae Young trade package for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue several blockbuster trade candidates in the offseason after standing pat at the trade deadline. One name picking up steam is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who appears more vulnerable to a potential trade than ever before. As the Hawks spiral toward the bottom of the standings, the Lakers will wait with bated breath.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey was tasked with putting together a potential Trae Young trade package for the Lakers. Los Angeles will be able to trade three first-round picks in the offseason, all of which will be needed to get Atlanta on the phone. In addition to the draft capital, Bailey expects the outgoing package to require multiple valuable rotation cogs (and salary filler).
It's fairly straightforward, and the same general structure can be applied to other hypothetically available superstars (Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, etc.). For the Hawks, one has to believe Austin Reaves would be a sticking point in negotiations. Atlanta is dealing their primary playmaker in Young; while Dejounte Murray is primed for expanded creation duties, landing another downhill slasher and high-feel passer like Reaves would boost the Hawks' offense in Young's absence.
The Lakers won't be the only team in the mix for Young, however, and other sutiors will probably have more draft picks and better trade chips. Hachimura hasn't exactly lived up to his contract this season and D'Angelo Russell's reputation tends to fluctuate depending on the expectations tied to his team. He's a gifted scorer, but the (lack of) defensive commitment and decision-making has been catastrophic at times — most notably during the Lakers' 2023 conference finals loss to Denver.
Los Angeles will need to consider adding Reaves or other young pieces, such as Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie, to really get competitive for Young. The Hawks, on the other hand, can't let the glamor franchise skate by on prestige alone. The front office's job is to make the best move possible, even if that means sending Young to a less popular destination. We all want to see him play with Wemby in San Antonio, anyway.