NBA rumors: Trae market forming, Hornets front office overhaul, Wolves help on the way
- Marcus Morris Sr. 'leaning toward' signing with Timberwolves
- Hornets' president Mitch Kupchak transitions to advisory role
- Trae Young could be the Hawks point guard traded next offseason
It has been a whirlwind 13th NBA season for Marcus Morris Sr., who began the campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden deal. Then, after a brief stint with Sixers — during which he received the Key to the City — Morris was traded again at the deadline. He ended up with San Antonio Spurs as part of the Buddy Hield trade.
The Spurs prompty awarded Morris with a buyout and the freedom to join a team of his choice. The 34-year-old posted to social media that he's ready to "really help a team." And now, we know his likely destination. According to Patrick Beverley, Morris' former teammate who is no doubt plugged in straight to the source, the veteran forward is "leaning towards" signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Morris averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on .439/.400/.861 splits in 17.2 minutes with the Sixers. He appeared in 37 games (seven starts), oscillating between power forward and small-ball center duties. It's fair to question Morris' aptitude on defense at this stage of his career, but 6-foot-8 wings who shoot 40 percent from deep tend to have staying power in the NBA.
The Wolves aren't short on depth in the frontcourt, so Morris won't see much playing time if he does ultimately sign with Chris Finch's club. That said, Minnesota is the No. 1 seed in the West at 36-16 and Morris would surely love a shot at his first championship ring this postseason.