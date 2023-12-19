NBA rumors: LaVine to Lakers is dead, Heat interested in Mitchell, Jerami Grant and Jordan Clarkson
NBA Rumors: Heat would have interest in Donovan Mitchell trade
The widespread belief around the NBA is that Donovan Mitchell will not sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, so it's time for the Cavs to look in the mirror, honestly assess their chances of keeping Mitchell around long-term, and potentially consider a move.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, in a recent conversation on the 'Hoop Collective' podcast, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are "riding the line" for Mitchell, and both teams are believed to have a decent chance to re-sign the four-time All-Star. Also among the interested parties, however, are the Miami Heat and "at least two other teams" in the Southeast Division.
The Heat were publicly in the running for Damian Lillard. There's a clear desire to place another star next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in South Beach. Miami has been to two of the last four NBA Finals but lost both times. Butler is a premier postseason performer and Erik Spoelstra has earned the label of 'Best NBA Coach,' but the Heat are one piece away. Preferably one piece to help Butler carry the offense when halfcourt sets stall and 3s aren't falling at an abnormally prolific rate.
There are valid criticisms of Mitchell as a small, offense-first guard who can dominate time of possession, but he's one of the best individual scorers in the NBA. He's a walking paint touch with the strength to finish through contact, the shooting versatility to score at every level, and the court vision to create for teammates when the defense collapses around him. It would take time for Mitchell and Butler to learn each other's tendencies, but Butler is unselfish and Mitchell can absolutely impact winning by sheer force of will.
Miami feels like the kind of place Mitchell would re-sign. It's a big market in a sunny locale with a long history of winning. The Heat probably can't hang with New York or Brooklyn in a bidding war, though, and I'm personally not looking forward to another round of 'how good is Tyler Herro?' discourse.