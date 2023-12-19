NBA rumors: LaVine to Lakers is dead, Heat interested in Mitchell, Jerami Grant and Jordan Clarkson
NBA Rumors: Jordan Clarkson available, Jerami Grant off the table in trade talks
Players who signed new contracts during the offseason officially became trade eligible on Dec. 15, which is the first major milestone ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8, 2024 trade deadline. As teams start to figure out their place in the NBA hierarchy, expect more rumors to surface.
We have already heard rumblings about potential star trade targets, from Lauri Markkanen to Donovan Mitchell. More likely, however, are deals involving fewer moving parts and more manageable contracts. The elite role players stuck on rebuilding teams often become targets for anxious contenders.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant have been circling the rumor mill of late.
On the Clarkson front, he appears attainable. Clarkson signed a modest four-year, $51.5 million contract over the summer. The Jazz are "open" to moving the 31-year-old, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, with multiple contending teams in the mix. That said, Clarkson reportedly "loves" Utah and doesn't necessarily want a trade.
It's a different story for Jerami Grant, who signed a slightly more exorbitant contract with Portland. His five-year, $160 million deal was a surprise to many, but Grant has backed it up on the court. He has been the most steady offensive contributor for a young, injury-plagued Blazers squad. One would expect the Blazers to willingly dangle his contract for picks given their placement near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but think again.
Portland has "zero interest" in trading Grant, per Danny Marang of '1080 The Fan.' The Blazers are happy with his role and production as a steadfast vet in an otherwise young rotation. That's understandable, even if it's probably a wee bit shortsighted for Joe Cronin and the front office.
There's plenty of time for Portland to change its tune between now and February, of course, and an aggressive contender can probably make the Blazers change their stance. Grant's contract is a big hurdle in any negotiations, but Grant is a versatile defensive wing who can spread the floor, score off drives, and feast on simple finishes around the rim. He's a useful complementary piece with a scalable skill set.