NBA Rumors: Nets offseason plan revealed after firing Jacque Vaughn
After firing head coach Jacque Vaughn, the franchise seems locked on building around a veteran who might not be up to the task.
As the Brooklyn Nets look to turn their season around with Kevin Ollie as the squad's new interim head coach, the organization seems set on building around a veteran who might not be be the 1A star that they are looking for. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets will be looking to rebuild this offseason with Mikal Bridges as one of the stars who could lead them back to contention.
While Bridges might be closer to a top starter rather than All-NBA veteran, the franchise is looking to use their war chest of draft picks and cap space to get a second star. Despite the fact that the Nets currently owe the Rockets either outright or swap control of their first0round picks until 2027, the Nets own a lot of selections that they can offer.
The franchise has either outright or the right to swap with the Suns first-round selections until 2029. They also own a unprotected Mavericks first-round pick in 2029 and a Sixers first that is top-eight protected. Even though the franchise has plenty of ways to acquire a second star, it's right to question whether Bridges can be a first or second option on a championship team.
Can Mikal Bridges be a top offensive option on a possible championship contender?
While Bridges' defense is next level and he is a great three-and-d starter in the league, the veteran doesn't have the offensive firepower to be a top option on a championship squad. During his time with the Nets, Bridges has had chances to be a No. 1 option for the franchise and hasn't really lived up to the billing.
Brooklyn would probably best served trading Bridges for a haul of picks in the offseason as the team is nowhere near being a championship contender. Rather than do this, owner Joe Tsai has been resistant to embrace a full rebuild.
As the Nets ignore calls to rebuild, the franchise is heading in a direction in which they build around Bridges.