NBA Rumors: Thunder could make a run at Lillard, Embiid to play more, Collins throws shade
In today's NBA rumors — Lillard to the Thunder, Sixers aim for Embiid to play more, and John Collins' poetic, passive aggression on Instagram.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Joel Embiid to play more
In a recent interview, Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked how he plans to manage Joel Embiid considering the revised resting policy. You would think, given his response, that Nurse is excited about the changed rules.
Per Nurse:
"I think that we are looking at it maybe a little different than people think we might be. We’re trying to get him to play more games. Our goal is that it’s going up for him, not not the other direction, and some people would say, ‘Oh, that’s playoffs. Is he going to be?’ We’re just trying to get it going the other direction."
Oddly enough, these rules may work for NBA coaches instead of against them. In the same interview, Nurse talked about his love of music and guitar. Clearly, the 76ers head coach knows the power of rhythm and how much that translates into playing high-quality basketball. Before moving onto the next question, Nurse said, "I believe in the guys playing as much as they can and let’s see what happens."
The Sixers have been plagued with second-round playoff exits, losing five times in the second round with Embiid alone. Hopefully, Nick Nurse can alleviate their postseason suffering. With Nurse's help, the Sixers have the potential to make a deep playoff run and finally get over the hump.