NBA rumors: Rockets' hands tied on Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley extension, new rest rules for stars
The latest NBA rumors include the Rockets' options with Kevin Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley's contract extension and the NBA's new anti-load-management policy.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumor: New rest rule for stars
ESPN's Wojnarowski reported that the NBA is expected to pass a new policy cracking down on star players from "load managing" or resting during nationally televised games. The rules also prohibit multiple All-Stars from sitting out one regular-season game. (Sorry Clippers!)
According to Woj, "As the league negotiates a new media rights deal, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been determined to increase player participation." This updated policy would basically give the NBA the authority to fine teams for violating these new resting rules. These aren't little parking ticket fines either. Per Woj: "The NBA will incorporate a fine system for teams that begins with $100,000 for first offenses, $250,000 for second offenses and $1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional fine, sources said."
With this implementation, the NBA had to provide a clear definition of a star. Which, to them is, "someone who's made the All-Star or All-NBA teams in any of the three previous seasons." A league memo obtained by ESPN revealed the new resting policy in detail.
- Teams must manage their roster to ensure that no more than one star player is unavailable for the same game.
- Teams must ensure that star players are available for national television and in-season tournament games.
- Teams must maintain a balance between the number of one-game absences for a star player in home games and road games -- with a preference for those absences to happen in home games.
- Teams must refrain from any long-term shutdown -- or near shutdown -- when a star player stops participating in games or plays in a materially reduced role in circumstances affecting the integrity of the game.
- Teams must ensure that healthy players resting for a game are present and visible to fans.
Thankfully, in the updated NBA syllabus, I mean policy, excused absences are included. That is, if you've played a certain number of minutes.
According to Woj's sources, "the NBA will allow pre-approved designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night, or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season/playoff games combined." For example, players like LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Demar Derozan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden already meet this criteria.
It would appear the crackdown on load management is here. Although this policy should protect veteran players while still allowing the NBA to run smoothly. It'll be interesting to see how this affects the upcoming season.