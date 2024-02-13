NBA rumors: Timberwolves set to add another offensive weapon on the buyout market
The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't done making moves just yet.
By Kyle Delaney
The Monday after the NBA trade deadline almost feels like the beginning of a brand-new season. Few players had a busier day on Feb. 8 than Marcus Morris. In fact, you could go so far as to state he was the belle of the ball.
Early Thursday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers announced they were trading Marcus Morris to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Per ESPN's Wojnarowski:
Four hours later, Morris was traded again, this time to San Antonio.
From Philadelphia to Indiana to San Antonio, it felt like Morris was slowly making his way across the entire country via trades. That's still possible, by the way. According to reports, Morris will be bought out by San Antonio, which means Morris is still on the move.
Although Morris' search for a team continues, at least he now has the power to decide where he ends up.
NBA rumors: Marcus Morris 'leaning towards' signing with Timberwolves
Now it's Morris' turn to call the shots, as he's free to sign with any team he chooses. Well, maybe not every team, but you get the idea. Since Morris had a pre-exisitng salary over $12.4M, he's unable to sign with the following teams: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat.
According to Morris' former teammate Patrick Beverly, Morris is "leaning towards" signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Per @PatBevPod on Twitter, "his veteran presence wil provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost."
A true journeyman in the league, Morris has played for seven different teams in his 12-year career (nine if you count Indiana and San Antonio, but he didn't 'technically' play). Morris averages 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season. He shoots 43% from the field, 40% from three, and 86% from the free-throw line.
He's got a wealth of experience to offer the Timberwolves as they prepare for a deep playoff run. He'd certainly address the Timberwolves' lack of depth at the three and would be a valuable rotational piece in the event that Jaden McDaniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker is unavailable. All in all, Morris is a reliable veteran who could prove to be a valuable asset for the Timberwolves. It's just a matter of making sure you have that paperwork done by March 1.