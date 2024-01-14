NBA Rumors: Warriors roasted, Knicks throw shade, Pistons-Wizards trade grade
- Warriors roasted for another poor late-game decision
- Knicks throw shade at former players
- Pistons-Wizards trade grade
NBA Rumors: Knicks throw shade at former players
The New York Knicks pulled off one of the biggest deals of the season so far, acquiring O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn from the Raptors in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett, and a second-round pick. This deal has looked like a win-win for both sides so far with the Knicks looking better than they have in a long time with Anunoby and the Raptors getting solid contributions from Quickley and Barrett.
The Anunoby move is just the latest of moves that seem to just make sense with New York's head coach Tom Thibodeau. Coach Thibodeau has been known to get the most out of his teams even when they're not incredibly talented, and that's because his players are defensive-minded and hard-nosed. Getting rid of players who don't fit as well in Thibs' system seems to be the direction the Knicks are heading in, with this quote from Newsday's Steve Popper really sticking out.
"One team source pointed out that in moving out Obi Toppin in the summer, then Barrett and Quickley recently, “We got rid of the softies.” The Knicks roster now consists nearly completely of hard-nosed defenders. Even the players who are more offensive forces — Jalen Brunson leads the NBA in charges taken and is a fearless leader while Julius Randle plays a brand of bully ball that is hard to match."- Steve Popper - Newsday
The Knicks felt according to Popper's source that players who have been recently traded like Barrett, Quickley, and Obi Toppin didn't quite fit the Thibs mold, calling them "softies". The Knicks roster has a different feel to it now without those three players, and they've certainly seen their game take another step since the deal.
Everyone's first reaction to seeing the Anunoby deal was thinking about what New York was going to do next. It's a safe bet to assume the Knicks will try and find even more players who fit the hard-nosed mold Thibodeau likes. Players like former Knick and Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks and Dejounte Murray were named by Popper as potential fits.