NBA Rumors: Warriors roasted, Knicks throw shade, Pistons-Wizards trade grade

What we had hoped would be a major early-morning Woj Bomb turned out to just be a minor trade, as the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards made an incredibly minor four-player deal reported first by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
In this deal, the Wizards received Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. This is a small deal that won't impact much around the league, but it does help both teams at least a little bit.
The Wizards take on a player in Marvin Bagley who was once the No. 2 overall pick back in the 2018 NBA Draft. He's one of the biggest busts in recent memory and was even taken in front of Luka Doncic, but gives the Wizards some much-needed depth behind Daniel Gafford. The Wizards needed size, and the 6'10" Bagley certainly provides that. More importantly, Washington acquires two second-round picks in the deal, which while not anything special, are bigger assets than anything they gave up.
The real winners here, even while it might not look that way on paper, are the Pistons who get off of Bagley's $12.5 million for next season at the mere cost of just two second-round picks. Bagley was not a regular in the Pistons rotation, so getting rid of him at the money he was owed next season without giving up a first-round pick is good business.
The Wizards got a player in Bagley who fits a bit of what they need for right now, and also landed some draft capital. The Pistons, while having to trade the draft picks, shed an awful contract to open up space to potentially sign a max player in free agency while not giving up anything substantial to do it.
It feels like a win-win kind of deal for both sides.
Pistons grade: B
Wizards Grade: C