NBA rumors: Warriors not trading, Wizards price for Kuzma, Pels wants Bridges
- Warriors are unwilling to give up two major veterans
- Washington is lowering their price for Kuzma
- Pelicans want to trade for one veteran over another.
Warriors not looking to trade two specific veterans
As the Golden State Warriors look to battle their way back into the play-in tournament, it seems like the franchise is unwilling to give up two major parts of its aging core. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Golden State has "no interest" in moving either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green. Windhorst did add that the Warriors could be interested in trading Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins who have both have had difficult seasons with the squads for differing reasons.
The franchise is currently 4 games below .500 and is the 12 seed in the Western Conference. Despite this, it seems like the Warriors are willing to hold on to aging veterans who have clearly diminished in talent. Thompson used to be arguably the best shooter in the league and was a two-way machine but lost a lot of that once he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals.
On the other hand, Draymond Green used to be one of the best defenders in the league but has started to engage in even more foul play as he continues to age. His antics most likely made Golden State question re-signing him last season. Although the Warriors had their worries, the franchise re-signed him to a 4 year, $100 million deal last offseason.
While Green is locked up long-term for the Warriors, Thompson is a free agent after this season and management views his current/future role a lot different than he views it. This among other reasons is a major reason why Thompson and the Warriors have not agreed to a long-term extension. Despite the aging core, Golden State has a good chance to return to championship contention soon.
Stephen Curry while not the same star he used to be is aging gracefully and a good trade or two by this deadline could allow the franchise to compete for a true second star to pair with the shooter. No matter what ends up happening though, it seems like the Warriors will be keeping Green and Thompson.