NBA rumors: Warriors not trading, Wizards price for Kuzma, Pels wants Bridges
- Warriors are unwilling to give up two major veterans
- Washington is lowering their price for Kuzma
- Pelicans want to trade for one veteran over another.
NBA rumors: Wizards want a lot less than actual reported for Kyle Kuzma
As the Washington Wizards look to rebuild, the front office might be willing to give up Kyle Kuzma for a lot less than initially reported. According to David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of the Athletic (subscription required), Washington is willing to give up Kyle Kuzma for less than the two first-round picks that were originally reported.
As Aldridge and Robbins say, while people around the league reported that Washington wanted two first-round picks for the wing, Washington's front office is willing to settle for something in the middle of that offer. Even though Washington will likely require one first-round pick with limited protections, the franchise might settle for the other first-round pick to be heavily protected or even two or three second-round picks.
Washington is in the middle of total rebuild as the franchise is one of the worst teams in the league with little reason for optimism. The only real bright spot for Washington is Bilal Coulibaly who was the squad's first-round draft pick this season. While they don't have a lot of young promising players, they have plenty of veterans that could be used to get draft picks or young players already in the league.
While this includes Kuzma, the franchise also has Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, and others to improve the franchise prospects via trades. A possible destination that is more likely with the Wizards' price going down is the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks don't have a lot of draft picks but could offer Tim Hardaway Jr. who could be used for future young veterans and draft picks down the line for Washington.
Dallas can offer one first-round pick but it gets a lot harder to offer a second-first with the number of picks that they have already given out. Even if the Mavericks don't end up trading for him, other franchises could make a deal for Kuzma with his lowered price.