NBA rumors: Warriors can get rid of Andrew Wiggins contract without dumping picks
With trade rumors involving veteran Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins continuing as we get closer to the deadline, it seems like the Warriors may be able to get rid of his contract without offering a lot more after all.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic ($), it seems like the Warriors should be able to get off Wiggins without attaching a draft pick to a deal.
This is a bit of a shocker as Wiggins is in the first year of a four-year, $109 million deal. The wing hasn't been able to contribute on the offensive end as hoped and isn't the same defensive star he used to be. While Golden State has a lot of other struggling veterans on the roster this season, the 2014 first-overall pick is a big reason why they haven't been able to be a top team in the Western Conference this season.
While he is currently in a bit of a downslide in his career, the wing could be a buy-low candidate for some teams, though that may depend on what picks the Warriors would attach to him. But with this report that picks might not be coming, which teams could still make a run at Wiggins?
NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins fits without draft picks attached in trade
Even though there are a lot of franchises that could trade for Wiggins, there are probably a lot fewer teams that would be interested in a deal where they do not receive additional picks.
Among the potential suitors for a Wiggins trade is the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have registered known interest in the wing and could want him badly enough that they do not end up getting a first-round selection from Golden State as well.
The Mavericks could end up offering Tim Hardaway Jr in a deal. This would allow the Warriors to get out of the Wiggins contract while at the same time getting a bench scorer. Dallas may be interested in the deal as they would be able to get a 3-and-D wing that could help them adjust to the defensive holes that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will give up in the playoffs.
No matter what ends up happening, it seems like Golden State might get out of the Wiggins' contract very easily.