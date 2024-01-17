NBA rumors: Insider identifies trade target wings for the Mavericks
With Pascal Siakam off the board, the Dallas Mavericks will have to move on to Plan B. Here are the wing targets they could reportedly be looking at.
With the winning the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, it seems like the Dallas Mavericks are making alternative plans. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Dallas Mavericks are "linked" to multiple forwards. Fischer names Andrew Wiggins, P.J. Washington, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Of these three candidates, Andrew Wiggins will be the one who is most likely available in trade talks. Wiggins used to be one of the top defenders in the league. Over the last two years, his defense has gone downhill and his offensive game hasn't improved enough to warrant the contract extension that he was given in late 2022.
The former defensive stud is on one of the worst contracts in the NBA and is owed $109 million over the next four years. P.J. Washington is another interesting target for the team as the Hornets are have new ownership and are not tied to any members of the franchise not named LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller or Mark Williams.
Finally, Dorian Finney-Smith will probably cost the most as he is on a good contract and is a very solid 3-and-D wing. With all of this in mind, how likely is it that one of these players will end up in a Dallas uniform?
Which of these veterans if any will end up in a Mavericks uniform?
To be quite honest, Andrew Wiggins is probably the most likely wing that will end up in a Dallas uniform. While some team might make a bone-headed mistake and offer up good players or draft picks for Wiggins, it is likely that the Warriors will be left without any bidders. Dallas could probably lowball Golden State into a deal that they would accept in exchange for getting rid of Wiggins' contract.
The Warriors could probably retool in the summer if they can get two solid contracts for Wiggins. The one extra draft pick that would come in a trade could allow the Warriors to give two to three years of playoff contention with the present core that they have. The Mavericks would be given the chance to rehab Wiggins' value as tries to re-engage his defense into what was once extremely respected.