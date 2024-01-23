3 teams who should consider trading for Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. What's next for the six-time All-Star?
By Kdelaney
2. New York Knicks
If the Hornets are looking to completely revamp their roster with a trade, they should look Tom Thibodeau's way.
The New York Knicks have already been active this season, trading RJ Barret and Immanual Quickley away to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby. The Hornets currently have Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward on their roster and Thibodeau loves them both. The Post's Stefan Bondy proposed a trade for Lowry that involves Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and newly acquired Malachi Flynn from Toronto.
If the Hornets do want to accumulate assests, they'll know which way to look. No matter what happens, it appears Charlotte is deadset on making this move happen before the deadline.