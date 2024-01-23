3 teams who should consider trading for Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. What's next for the six-time All-Star?
By Kdelaney
Welp, it's official. Kyle Lowry is no longer a member of the Miami Heat. This morning, Shams revealed that the Miami Heat are sending Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier and a 2027 first-round pick. While Rozier should immediately alleviate Miami's offensive woes, especially at the point guard position -- what's to come for Kyle Lowry, a former NBA champion?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets won't be buying Lowry out but will be looking for additional trade opportunities since they don't really need the veteran guard.
If the Hornets can turn Lowry into something else useful it will make their overall return in the Rozier trade even more impressive. And while Lowry has a pretty hefty price tag there are more than a few teams that could be interested in a trade. Here are three teams that could use him and have the parts to actually make a trade work.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers shouldn't be interested in trading (keyword: trading) for Lowry for salary-matching reasons. In order to make that deal work, they would either need to include Tobias Harris' $39.3 million salary or Marcus Morris' $17.1 million plus Robert Covington's $11.7 million. Now, we know that's not about to happen. (Tobias Harris is practically untouchable?) However, if Charlotte fails to move Lowry by the deadline and he becomes available to be bought out on the market, the Sixers could be the favorites to land the Philadelphia native who played college ball at Villanova.
It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Sixers to have a secondary ball handler alongside Tyrese Maxey. Lowry and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse have worked together before. Lowry spent three years playing for Nurse in Toronto, where the two won a championship their first year together. Recent injuries to Patrick Beverly and De'Anthony Melton have revealed a surprising lack of depth at the point guard position for Philadelphia. The next guy up is Terquavion Smith, a NC State rookie. With this in mind, the Sixers should prioritize adding a veteran ball handler who can back up Maxey and help secure the team's future.