3 teams who should consider trading for Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. What's next for the six-time All-Star?
By Kdelaney
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
We all know the lasting effect that Chris Paul had on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during his time in Oklahoma City. Perhaps the Oklahoma City Thunder could try that again? Imagine there's five minutes left in the first half: Shai is resting on the bench, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace are in the corners, their wrists loaded, and Lowry is at the helm.
Bring in Kyle Lowry and let him facilitate with the second unit. Sprinkle in a little JT Thor for good measure! The move does more than simply enhance OKC's bench, which is already ranked second in the league in terms of net rating. This would give Cason Wallace the opportunity to learn from a six-time All-Star/NBA champion.
It gives OKC a reliable secondary ball-handler that could help them during their 'Shai-less' minutes. OKC is the NBA's third-youngest team, so Lowry could serve as a mentor. A guy with Lowry's post-season experience could be very valuable to the Thunder as they aim to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.
The Thunder could include one of their three first-round picks this season (from the Clippers, currently No. 24) to have the Hornets take the last year of Davis Bertans' $16 million salary and offer the upside of Aleksej Pokusevski as the primary motivation.