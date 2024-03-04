3 NBA teams that can make Klay Thompson a starter again via free agency
While Klay Thompson's days as a starter for the Golden State Warriors may be over, he could start for these three teams if he's serious about exploring other options this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
2. Philadelphia 76ers
Between the expiring contracts of Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, and Nicolas Batum, the Philadelphia 76ers project to be big spenders in free agency this offseason in hopes of bolstering their roster around reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and ascending All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
What better way to help a guard who thrives off attacking the basket and a big man who dominates in the post than to bring in a sharpshooter who can make defenses pay for collapsing the paint? Thompson’s fit alongside Philly’s star duo is about as ideal as can be, making the 76ers an intriguing landing spot.
President of basketball operations Daryl Morey elected to save most of his bargaining chips for the offseason rather than making moves ahead of the trade deadline. Considering the list of 2024 NBA free agents, Thompson may be the best realistic target available for the 76ers this offseason.
While the fit on the offensive side of the ball would be nearly seamless, Thompson is a proven All-NBA caliber defender whose frame as a 6-foot-6 wing would be a significant addition alongside Maxey, an undersized guard who struggles to defend along the perimeter.
Moreover, if Thompson wants to continue playing for a title contender at this stage in his career, the 76ers fit the bill (assuming Embiid has no setbacks between now and the start of next season).