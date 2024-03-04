3 NBA teams that can make Klay Thompson a starter again via free agency
While Klay Thompson's days as a starter for the Golden State Warriors may be over, he could start for these three teams if he's serious about exploring other options this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
The idea of Klay Thompson playing for any NBA team other than the Golden State Warriors has always felt unfathomable until this season.
Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has shown signs of age, regression, and a bevy of injuries beginning to catch up to him, which has raised questions about his future with the only franchise he’s ever known as a pro.
While Thompson seems to be on the back nine of his career and may not be the dynamic two-way wing we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his decorated future Hall of Fame career, he is still a reliable veteran and 3-point marksman who can contribute to team success.
Just because the Warriors relegated Thompson to the bench doesn’t mean he can’t be a starter again, with these three teams standing out as potential suitors if the second half of the Splash Brothers decides to take his talents elsewhere.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to solidify themselves as legitimate title contenders, the role of 2021 No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey in the team’s lineup has fluctuated, especially since the All-Star break.
Giddey is averaging a career-low 24.5 minutes per game this season, a number that has dipped to 20.9 minutes per contest since the Thunder’s return from NBA All-Star Weekend.
Once regarded as a franchise cornerstone, Giddey’s role as a prominent player in Oklahoma City’s long-term plans has changed, with his shooting woes being at the forefront of reasons why.
A career 30.4 percent 3-point shooter, teams are leaving Giddey open from beyond the arc and daring him to shoot, which has prompted head coach Mark Daigneault to leave him out of closing lineups in favor of sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.
In comes Klay Thompson, one of the best shooters in NBA history, who is shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc on 8.7 attempts per game.
The Thunder are a team predicated on efficient 3-point shooting, as illustrated by their league-leading 39.5 percent team rate, making Thompson an ideal fit. He’d be an upgrade to Joe, who Oklahoma City has leaned on in favor of Giddey at times.
Moreover, Thompson’s versatility as a player who can defend multiple positions and ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands makes him a desirable rotational piece for Daigneault.
Considering Oklahoma City’s positional need and their financial flexibility with so many young players under team-friendly contracts, pursuing Thompson to be a starter on a short-term pact makes sense for both sides.