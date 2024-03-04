3 NBA teams that can make Klay Thompson a starter again via free agency
While Klay Thompson's days as a starter for the Golden State Warriors may be over, he could start for these three teams if he's serious about exploring other options this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
1. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have been one of the NBA’s biggest revelations in 2023-24, while also being a complete anomaly.
Sitting at 35-26 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Orlando Magic have surprised many with their leap into playoff contention this season, but perhaps the most shocking development is how they’ve gotten to this point.
While the rest of the league is predicated on taking and making 3-pointers at a higher rate than ever, the Magic are winning games despite their lack of consistent shooting.
Orlando ranks last in the NBA in 3s made per game (10.9), 29th in attempts per game (30.9), and 25th in percentage from beyond the arc (35.3).
The shooting woes for the Magic this season have been well documented, to a point where Orlando is already being linked to Thompson this offseason.
The Magic have been listed as a potential suitor for Thompson’s services, per NBA insider Marc Stein via his substack, considering their dire need for shooting help and potential salary cap flexibility this offseason.
A team led by two ascending star wings in first-time All-Star Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, giving them space on the court to operate with a player who can stretch the floor like Thompson bodes well for everyone involved.