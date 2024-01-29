NBA trade rumors: Brogdon suitors, 76ers focus on fit, Jazz at crossroads
- Jazz torn between buying and selling at NBA trade deadline
- 76ers focused on trade fit, not star power
- Several teams interested in Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon
NBA trade rumors: 76ers focused on fit at the deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to swing a major trade at the deadline. Never say never with Daryl Morey, but the Sixers are angling to maintain cap flexibility in the 2024 offseason. Instead, the Sixers are expected to focus on "fit," per Fischer and Yahoo Sports.
"The Sixers are prioritizing fit alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with any potential deadline addition, sources said, and don’t seem to covet [Bruce] Brown, a career 33.8% shooter from deep, as the optimal missing piece. Philadelphia has continued seeing a strong return from Patrick Beverley, leaving the Sixers with a clear barometer for any newcomers at this deadline. The Sixers will have to ask themselves if [Dejounte] Murray is really that perfect pairing with Maxey in the backcourt, considering his long-term salary and Philadelphia’s current projected cap space for this upcoming summer."
Dejounte Murray's name continues to pop up around the association. In addition to Utah and Philadelphia, the Lakers, Knicks, Pistons, Spurs, and Bucks are all involved on some level. Murray would undoubtedly raise Philadelphia's ceiling, but his contract is a difficult pill to swallow and he's not the most established off-ball scorer. That's less of an issue next to Tyrese Maxey than it is next to Joel Embiid, who needs a spaced floor and rapid-fire decision-makers around him.
Rather than Murray or another blockbuster, expect the Sixers to look for more affordable acquisitions — such as ESPN's recently proposed trade concept for Washington's Tyus Jones. The Sixers have a ton of movable contracts, but dumping expiring money for long-term investments would impact Philadelphia's offseason plans. The Sixers need to focus on the here and now with Embiid at his current MVP level, but there's still value in keeping options open. Whether through trade or free agency, the Sixers' cap space and contending status make them a uniquely appealing destination for available players next summer.
Fischer's report mentions Patrick Beverley as a "barometer." We can probably read between the lines and point to Philadelphia's need for more ball-handling in the second unit. Beverley has been great, but the Sixers would benefit from a more potent shot creator if one is available for the right price. The Sixers should peruse the wing market, but Philadelphia has one of the deepest wing rotations in basketball. That isn't necessarily a priority. Instead, focus on the backup center spot. Paul Reed has underwhelmed in the first year of a new contract.