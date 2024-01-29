NBA trade rumors: Brogdon suitors, 76ers focus on fit, Jazz at crossroads
- Jazz torn between buying and selling at NBA trade deadline
- 76ers focused on trade fit, not star power
- Several teams interested in Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to entertain trade offers for Malcolm Brogdon at the deadline. It has been a productive campaign for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on .433/.414/.827 splits in 28.3 minutes. Aside from Anfernee Simons, he has been Portland's best and most consistent guard. That said, it's time for the Blazers to embrace their rebuild and recoup future assets for the 31-year-old.
Brodgon, under contract through next season at $22.5 million annually, would help most contenders take another step forward. He's the perfect complementary combo guard — skilled enough to create for others, but also elite off the ball as a spot-up shooter and connector. Brogdon has proven the scalability of his skill set over the last few seasons. He can run the second unit, space the floor for stars, or find a happy middle ground.
The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have documented interest in Brogdon, but a third team is also on the radar, per Fischer and Yahoo. That team is the Houston Rockets, led by Brogdon's former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
Brogdon's role wouldn't change much on the surface in Houston. He would back up Fred VanVleet while offering a more stable playmaking hand than Jalen Green or Amen Thompson, Houston's recent lottery picks who would ultimately take precedence once the Rockets' competitive dreams die out.
Udoka is an excellent coach and the Rockets are much closer to contention than Portland, of course. Brogdon would still have a chance to at least compete for a spot in the play-in tournament. The Rockets still need to keep the window open for their youth, however, so Brogdon could find himself right back on the trade block next season. With the Lakers and Knicks, he would be a valued bench cog on a (more or less) bonafide postseason team with more rigid hierarchies. Both New York and Los Angeles need ball-handling help and neither wants to pay top dollar for Dejounte Murray, so Brogdon is a savvy alternative.