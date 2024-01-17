NBA trade rumors: Heat likely out on Murray, 76ers active, Knicks-Brogdon trade, more
NBA trade rumors: 76ers to actively pursue upgrades at trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to be "active" at the trade deadline, per Shams Charania on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. He cites the two first-round picks Philadelphia received from the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden trade. Daryl Morey and the front office are swimming in optionality, as the Sixers are loaded with moveable contracts and blessed with up to $60 million in cap space next offseason.
Philadelphia has more expiring contracts than it knows what to do with; Tobias Harris ($39.2 million), Marcus Morris Sr. ($17.1 million), Nicolas Batum ($11.7 million), Robert Covington ($11.6 million), De'Anthony Melton ($8 million), and Furkan Korkmaz ($5.3 million) are all slated to come off the books next summer. The Sixers could fancy a reunion with a few of their upcoming free agents, especially Harris and Melton, but there's reason for Philadelphia to prioritize immediate upgrades over long-term flexibility.
First, $60 million in cap space is probably better in theory than in practice. Very few max free agents are expected to hit the open market next summer. Even fewer fit the Sixers' roster. Philadelphia could add a couple high-impact supportive pieces, but it would require renouncing the rights to several current key contributors — including Harris and Melton.
While the Sixers should embrace the additional flexibility of cap space, which is rare for a contender, there is no need to clear out the books entirely. If the Sixers can find the right support piece to boost the current roster, Morey should strike fast. Joel Embiid is playing the best basketball of his career. Tyrese Maxey has made the leap. The Sixers can absolutely mount a deep postseason run under Nick Nurse, so long as the front office takes the moment seriously.
The Sixers will not target Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine, per Charania, but there are intriguing options in the next tier — Bruce Brown, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Andrew Wiggins — that should at least merit Philadelphia's consideration.