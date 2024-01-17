NBA trade rumors: Heat likely out on Murray, 76ers active, Knicks-Brogdon trade, more
- A proposed trade lands Malcolm Brogdon in New York
NBA trade rumors: Knicks land Malcolm Brogdon in hypothetical deal
The New York Knicks are "targeting an extra ball-handler," per Fred Katz of The Athletic. New York dealt away a key piece in the OG Anunoby trade, losing Immanuel Quickley's knack for rim pressure and bubbly shot-making. If New York wants another ball-handler to operate behind Jalen Brunson or alongside their All-Star point guard in certain lineups, few options better than Portland Trail Blazers vet Malcolm Brogdon exist.
In his latest trade column for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz put together the following hypothetical package to land Brogdon in New York.
The Knicks are actively involved in shopping Quentin Grimes, so this is a potentially perfect situational marriage for both sides. Portland is rebuilding around a glut of guards. Trading Brogdon would clear the runway for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. In the case of New York, Donte DiVincenzo has rendered Grimes fairly redundant. Brogdon's skill set is more valuable to the current iteration of the team. Plus, he's a grizzled vet, the likes of which Tom Thibodeau is more inclined to respect.
Brogdon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on .432/.413/.775 splits in 30 games (16 starts) for Portland. He has been their best player for extended stretches this season. The Blazers no doubt value Brogdon's poise and leadership, both on and off the court, but it would be malpractice for a team in Portland's position not to cash in. Brogdon is due $22.5 million this season and next season before hitting free agency. He is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.
In Grimes, the Blazers would get a nifty 3-and-D wing to complement the aggressive downhill slashing of Scoot Henderson. Portland has no trouble generating advantages with their guard rotation. There are turnover problems and bouts of inconsistency to deal with — we should expect nothing more with such a young group — but Portland needs spacers in the perimeter rotation. Grimes can contribute without dominating touches. In 37 games to date, Grimes is averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on .405/.392/.625 splits in 19.8 minutes. That is down from 11.3 points as the full-time starter in 2022-23.
This has strong win-win potential for both sides, with Portland furthering their rebuild and the Knicks taking the next step toward contention in the East.