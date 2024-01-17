NBA trade rumors: Heat likely out on Murray, 76ers active, Knicks-Brogdon trade, more
- Terry Rozier highlights Miami as preferred trade destination
- A proposed trade lands Malcolm Brogdon in New York
- 76ers to be active at trade deadline, but not in the star market
- 'Skepticism' about Heat meeting Hawks' asking price for Dejounte Murray
The Heat do not plan to make a strong play for Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
"One person in touch with the Heat’s front office expressed skepticism about the likelihood of the Heat making a particularly aggressive push for Murray, without knowing for sure what Miami would do."
Atlanta is asking for two first-round picks in exchange for the 27-year-old All-Star. No team has met that asking price yet, but a lot can change over the next three weeks. The Lakers have documented interest in Murray, while the Nets, Pistons, and Knicks are other potential landing spots.
Simply put, if the Heat aren't keen to put together a strong offer, somebody else will. Miami was unable to land Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason, but Pat Riley has a few valuable assets at his fingertips. There are compelling hypothetical packages centered on Tyler Herro or Miami's young talent, such as Nikola Jovic, but the Heat could wait for a better star or star-adjacent player to become available. Murray has struggled at times since arriving in Atlanta, where he has been forced to move off-ball to complement Trae Young.
Murray is a natural point guard. He averaged 9.2 assists and led the NBA in steals (2.0) during his final season with the San Antonio Spurs. In 39 games this season, Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on .467/.386/.821 splits in 34.5 minutes. He has faced an uphill battle to fit in with the Hawks' scheme, but Murray is experiencing the best shooting season of his career. He would give the Heat another ball-handler to ease the regular season burden on Jimmy Butler, but that is a double-edged sword. There are valid concerns about how Murray would play off of Butler once the postseason arrives.
If the Heat decide to look elsewhere, the aforementioned Terry Rozier is an excellent point guard target. Malcolm Brogdon, Tyus Jones, and T.J. McConnell are other potential targets at varying price points. The Heat can't wait around too long. The pressure is on to get over the hump while Butler is still capable of postseason heroics. Just because Murray is off the table, that doesn't mean the Heat won't be aggressive elsewhere.