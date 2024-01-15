NBA trade rumors: Trae-Wemby match, Warriors' preference, Murray asking price, more
- Four suitors emerge for Hawks center Clint Capela
- Asking price for Dejounte Murray is revealed
- Warriors prefer to hang tight to young talent
- Spurs' dream trade target is Trae Young, not Dejounte Murray
NBA trade rumors: Several contenders in market for Clint Capela
The Atlanta Hawks are expected to sell like crazy at the NBA trade deadline, which is less than a month away. In addition to the buzz picking up around All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray, the Hawks will consider offers for 29-year-old center Clint Capela.
In 36 games so far this season, Capela has averaged 11.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks on .573/.000/.656 splits. Four suitors have emerged in the Capela sweepstakes, per Brett Siegel of Clutch Points — the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and Sacramento Kings.
All four are logical fits, to varying degrees. Capela has been a full-time starter since 2016-17, back in his Rockets heyday when he was catching lobs from James Harden and Chris Paul. Now, it would appear a move to the bench is possible, if not inevitable. The Hawks are prepared to clear the runway for Onyeka Okongwu at the five spot, while all four teams listed above have established starting centers.
In the case of Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Houston, those starters are All-Star quality. There's a chance the Lakers would pair Capela and Anthony Davis in the starting five, but there's little chance Capela would share the floor with Domantas Sabonis or Alperen Sengun. At least not regularly. The Knicks have unearthed a gem in Isaiah Hartenstein, but Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss most, if not all of the remaining regular season. Capela would serve as a suitable stopgap who fits a similar archetype.
Despite injuries and age-related doubts starting to crop up, Capela can still impact winning on both ends. He's a hard worker on the glass and in the paint, with enough vertical pop to deter drives and swat shots. On offense, there are few more polished rim-runners in the NBA.