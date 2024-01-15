NBA trade rumors: Trae-Wemby match, Warriors' preference, Murray asking price, more
The Golden State Warriors have been connected to several potential trade candidates, including Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam. Still, as Golden State looks to resurrect its season and potentially offload Andrew Wiggins' albatross contract, the team's young rotation pieces are viewed as extremely hard to get.
According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the Warriors are not actively including Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody in trade talks.
"I don’t think the Warriors have ruled out moving [Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody], but my impression, at least currently, is that they aren’t actively including them in potential trade packages either. League sources believe new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. values both at a very high level and would love to hold onto them if he can, even if he also understands one or both may need to be the mechanism to facilitate much-needed changes with the slumping Warriors."
The so-called 'two timelines' conundrum in Golden State has never been more of an issue. Stephen Curry is still playing MVP-level basketball and the Warriors have an obligation to win so long as he's around. Even so, the Warriors are currently 18-21, which makes them the No. 12 seed in the West. The rest of Golden State's veteran core has vastly underperformed. Meanwhile, the youth is thriving.
Both of Golden State's rookies, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, have emerged as viable starters. Kuminga is itching for an expanded role and he continues to produce accordingly when provided the opportunity. That said, Steve Kerr has maintained a short leash with the 21-year-old as the Warriors prioritize experience. Moody, also 21, pops on a regular basis, but he is only averaging 18.0 minutes per game. Of Golden State's top young prospects, Moody has continually drawn the short stick despite evidence to support a more consistent role.
The Warriors are right to value their young talent, especially if the vets are on an unstoppable decline. That said, Golden State won't be able to acquire Siakam or another impact piece unless valuable assets are included. If the goal is to maximize Curry's title window, the Warriors will at least need to consider offloading Kuminga and Moody. The only alternative is to trade the vets and embrace the upstart portion of the roster, but Golden State's front office and coaching staff aren't that brave.