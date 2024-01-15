NBA trade rumors: Trae-Wemby match, Warriors' preference, Murray asking price, more
- Four suitors emerge for Hawks center Clint Capela
- Asking price for Dejounte Murray is revealed
- Warriors prefer to hang tight to young talent
- Spurs' dream trade target is Trae Young, not Dejounte Murray
NBA trade rumors: Dejounte Murray asking price is revealed
The Hawks are ready to move on from Dejounte Murray after one season and change of their backcourt experiment. Despite the inconsistent effort and terminally doomed fit in Atlanta, Murray should have immense value around the league. A tall, two-way guard in his prime is the dream addition for a number of teams.
Atlanta is asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Murray, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The Hawks acquired Murray from the San Antonio Spurs roughly 18 months ago in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a pick swap.
Interestingly enough, the Spurs have been dubbed a potential suitor for Murray. Other teams floating around the rumor mill are the Lakers, Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets.
In 38 games to date, Murray has averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on .469/.391/.821 splits in 34.6 minutes. He is experiencing his best 3-point shooting season to date, both in terms of volume (6.1 3PA) and efficiency. Murray took a backseat to Trae Young offensively upon his arrival in Atlanta, but he averaged 9.2 assists and led the NBA in steals (2.0) during his last season with the Spurs.
Murray getting traded feels like an inevitability at this point. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2028 at an annual average of $28.5 million. He would prefer to join a contender, per The Ringer, but it's clear the market extends to all corners of the NBA. Murray has regressed defensively during his tenure with Atlanta, but prime-aged guards with his athleticism, playmaking chops, and two-way reputation tend to garner extra leniency. His contract is reasonable, too, and Murray has several years of team control left.