NBA trade rumors: Trae-Wemby match, Warriors' preference, Murray asking price, more
- Four suitors emerge for Hawks center Clint Capela
- Asking price for Dejounte Murray is revealed
- Warriors prefer to hang tight to young talent
- Spurs' dream trade target is Trae Young, not Dejounte Murray
The Spurs are connected to Dejounte Murray. Atlanta's point guard told reporters he is open to a reunion.
"Pop is like a father to me, I would welcome [a trade]. But right now, I'm a Hawk, I'm going to stay professional and play the right way."
That said, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer has another Spurs trade candidate in mind. He believes San Antonio should view Trae Young as the prize trade candidate from Atlanta's roster.
"San Antonio would be a dream fit for Young. Wembanyama and Young are both elite while being on opposite ends of the physical spectrum, making them a diverse duo that teams wouldn’t want to switch screens against. Trae is one of the league’s best at feeding easy shots to bigs, which would allow Wemby to score off of rolls and cuts on a regular basis. This season, Young has also embraced playing with more off-ball movement under Quin Snyder. If he was paired with a big with playmaking skills (like Wembanyama), then he could become even more potent in handoff and two-man actions. Together, they could be one of the league’s most powerful duos on offense. And on defense, Young is playing harder than ever; he’s small and will be targeted in the playoffs, but there’s no better antidote for a weaker defender than to have Wembanyama protecting the paint."
The Hawks are not presently inclined to deal Young, but a lot can change in the coming weeks and months. If Young gets impatient with the Hawks' direction (or lack thereof), a trade request is not hard to fathom. Young is in the middle of arguably his best individual season to date, averaging 27.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 10.9 assists on .421/.356/.854 splits in 36.4 minutes.
While there are concerns about Young as a postseason engine, he is one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NBA. He can generate advantages with the precision of a heat-seeking missile, manipulating defenders with airtight handles and posing a legitimate scoring threat anywhere within 40 feet of the rim. Young is one of the NBA's most creative passers. At 25 years old, he is a two-time All-Star with a conference finals appearance under his belt.
A lot of questions about Young's ceiling are mitigated next to Wembanyama, who can cover for defensive lapses and work effortlessly out of two-man actions. At 19 years old, Wemby is rapidly scaling up on offense while operating as one of the league's premier rim protectors. The two are tremendous complements on paper, and Young might benefit from Gregg Popovich's rigorous teachings.
The Spurs probably can't get Young at the Feb. 8 deadline, but perhaps San Antonio should hang on to its assets and wait for Young's eventual falling out in Atlanta.