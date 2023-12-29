5 trade targets the Warriors, Lakers and Suns might all be bidding for
The Warriors, Lakers and Suns are all floundering and might need a trade to turn things around. But they may have to outbid each other to get the player they need.
By Ian Levy
4. Danilo Gallinari, Big, Washington Wizards
Gallinari is still working his way back into shape after missing all of last season with an ACL tear and his 3-point shooting hasn't rebounded yet. He's his just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc so far. But he's also putting up some decent numbers toiling in chaos with the Wizards and the contributions he could make on a contending team are still clear.
Per 36 minutes, Gallinari is averaging 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting a career-high 55.2 percent inside the arc. He's still capable of punishing smaller defenders in the post and he can attack closeouts and slower bigs off the dribble, getting to the free-throw line 5.2 times per 36 minutes. He can't really defend 3s anymore but he could be very useful off the bench as a stretchy 4 who can be connective tissue on offense in myriad ways.
The Warriors, Lakers and Suns could all use a player in Gallinari's mold and, at $6.8 million per season each of them could put the pieces together to match salary, perhaps throw in a couple of second-round picks to make it worth it for the Wizards and not have to worry much about him being a one-year rental who will hit free agency this summer.