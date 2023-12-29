5 trade targets the Warriors, Lakers and Suns might all be bidding for
The Warriors, Lakers and Suns are all floundering and might need a trade to turn things around. But they may have to outbid each other to get the player they need.
By Ian Levy
The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns all entered this season presumed to be inner-circle contenders in the Western Conference. But as 2023 comes to a close, they're all battling to stay above 0.500 and all three would need to survive the Play-In Tournament to make the playoffs if the season ended today.
Trade season is going to heat up over the next few weeks, especially on the other side of Jan. 15 when several additional players become eligible to be traded. The Warriors, Lakers and Suns all have some pretty clear roster holes that need to be addressed and all three are likely to be very active on the trade market.
Of the three, the Lakers have, by far, the most trade flexibility because of the nature of the salaries they can move. But there's a good chance there are multiple players on more moderate contracts who will appeal to all three teams. Here are five players who could find themselves in the middle of a Western Conference bidding war as the trade deadline approaches.
5. Jalen McDaniels, Wing, Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are still deciding whether or not to become sellers at the trade deadline but if they do, Jalen McDaniels could go on the market with flashier names like OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. McDaniels is under contract this season at around $4.5 million which makes a trade fairly easy to construct. He's fallen almost completely out of the Raptors rotation which means a matching contract and a second-round pick or two might be enough to get it done.
McDaniels has been a disaster in Toronto, shooting just 28.1 percent from the field and 17.2 percent from beyond the arc. He also couldn't stick in Philadelphia after they traded for him at the deadline last season. However, he's still a very strong wing defender with the ability to 3s and 4s. And while he's been an inconsistent outside shooter he's had moments and there's reason to think he could blossom in a consistent role with better surrounding talent, sort of like Cam Reddish has this year.
The Lakers already have several players in this role but McDaniels could be a useful replacement if they have to move Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt or Reddish in a separate deal. For the Suns, he'd add some defensive chops and positional versatility, potentially supplanting someone like Keita Bates-Diop or Nassir Little in the rotation. The Warriors may have the least need for McDaniels but if they decide to swing big and trade someone like Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga in a separate deal for an upgrade somewhere else in the rotation, McDaniels could help fill the gap.