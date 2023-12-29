5 trade targets the Warriors, Lakers and Suns might all be bidding for
The Warriors, Lakers and Suns are all floundering and might need a trade to turn things around. But they may have to outbid each other to get the player they need.
By Ian Levy
3. Isaiah Stewart, Big, Detroit Pistons
Stewart is one of the more productive players on this list, averaging 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. However, the Pistons are a mess and reportedly willing to consider trading anyone as they look for a reset and would perhaps be willing to prioritize draft assets that won't come due immediately. And, while Stewart's shooting is improved, it isn't threatening the defense much and his long-term fit next to Jalen Duren doesn't look ideal at either end.
With his bulk, athleticism and work on the glass, Stewart could be extremely appealing for all three teams. He may have the least appeal for the Warriors but it's not clear how much they'll be able to count on Draymond Green or how willing they are to lavish big postseason minutes on rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Stewart's contract is a bit more complicated. He's only making $5.2 million this season which makes him fairly easy to match contracts with in a trade. But he's already signed a four-year, $60 million extension which will kick in next season. That could create some tricky luxury tax math but all three teams could put that off for now and try to solve that problem later.