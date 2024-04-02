New Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed shuts down injury concern rumors
L'Jarius Sneed has reason to believe that the injury concern rumors are unnecessary.
The Tennessee Titans pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, not only acquiring L'Jarius Sneed but giving him a four-year contract worth $76 million. The Titans weren't only comfortable with giving up draft capital, but they were comfortable giving Sneed a massive contract committing to him for the long-term.
Making a move like that not only suggests that the Titans believe Sneed will be a quality cornerback for them for years to come, but it suggests that they believe he'll be healthy as well. That's something that other teams in on him did not agree with.
Sneed doesn't see why that's the case, and he made it very clear that not only is he healthy now, but he believes he'll stay healthy.
L'Jarius Sneed believes that Titans fans have nothing to be worried about when it comes to injuries
"Ain't nothing wrong with my knees," Sneed said, h/t ESPN. "I had a couple of problems, a banged-up knee before. But I'm good right now."
Sneed has been banged up over the course of his four-year career, but hasn't missed substantial time at all. In fact, he has missed just three games over the last three years. He played in 16 of last season's 17 regular season games, and he played in all four of Kansas City's playoff games.
Even if Sneed has been banged up, it hasn't caused him to miss time and it hasn't caused his play to suffer. Just this past season Sneed recorded a pair of interceptions, a fumble recovery, and had 78 tackles. Most notably, quarterbacks completed just 51 percent of their throws when aimed in his direction. He formed one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL alongside Trent McDuffie.
When it comes down to it, even if he's dealing with injury, Sneed posts up. Additionally, he's only 27 years old. The four-year deal he signed takes him through his age 31 season. That's really not so bad for an established CB1. The money is fairly substantial, but a large portion of it was given out in a signing bonus, making it easier on the cap.
It makes sense if other teams were unwilling to pay Sneed if they believed he'd miss time due to injury, but it's also fair if a team like the Titans looked at his body of work and believed he won't miss serious time. He hasn't over the course of his career, and they're not paying him into his mid-30's or anything. Why would it suddenly start now?