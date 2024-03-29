NFL Rumors: Chiefs almost got bigger draft haul from Vikings for L’Jarius Sneed
L'Jarius Sneed was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans, but there was a chance he would have ended up with the Minnesota Vikings.
Fans who believe that the Kansas City Chiefs could have gotten more for L'Jarius Sneed in the trade with the Tennessee Titans are in for a shock.
According to reports, there was a discussion about Sneed potentially heading to the Minnesota Vikings in a package that would have included a 2024 fourth and 2025 third-round pick.
Ultimately long-term health concerns made Minnesota withdraw, much to the relief of Packers, Bears, and Lions fans.
The Titans have to be extremely pleased that they were the ones to make a deal. They now have a true lockdown cornerback on their roster to help limit the passing offenses in the AFC South while Sneed gets the money he has deservedly earned, coming off two consecutive Super Bowl titles as a member of the Chiefs kingdom.
L'Jarius Sneed could have been a Viking, but is now a Titan instead.
Minnesota may find themselves regretting not trading for Sneed, despite valid concerns about his health history. Sneed has showcased immense potential during his time with Kansas City, but his injury woes have been a cause for apprehension. Additionally, passing up on a player of Sneed's caliber could leave a noticeable gap in Minnesota's defense, particularly in an ever-competitive NFC North.
Right now, Chiefs fans are also upset because that would have been more than what the Titans ultimately offered Kansas City for Sneed's services. A higher pick in this year's draft would have been much better in case the Chiefs wanted to move up the board in the first or second round to secure a player that may not have been available with their original pick.
What's done is done. The Titans made the offer and the Vikings did not. If the Vikings' secondary does not have a good outing this season, they may look back at this with great regret. However, if the injury woes continue for Sneed in Tennessee, the Vikings will look better. If Sneed balls out with the Titans, it's also going to look bad for Minnesota. Time will tell the outcome.