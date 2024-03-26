L’Jarius Sneed trade regrade after former Chiefs star gets contract extension
Re-grading the trade that sent cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans following the news of his lucrative long-term contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
FanSided previously graded the blockbuster trade that sent shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans.
But that was before he officially signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Titans sign CB L'Jarius Sneed after blockbuster trade with Chiefs: Regrading the deal
Sneed will receive approximately $19 million annually as part of his freshly inked deal with the Titans, including $55 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.
Does Sneed’s lucrative contract extension impact the trade grade for either side? Or was it already factored into the decision-making process of the transaction for both parties?
In theory, Kansas City may see they could’ve afforded to keep Sneed at the price Tennessee paid to sign him, parting ways with a critical piece of their secondary prematurely.
However, moving on from the talented corner may have been the best move for the Chiefs as they try to preserve their financial flexibility around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 10-year, $450 million contract, especially considering the mammoth extension they recently gave All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, making him the highest-paid interior lineman in league history.
Losing a player in the prime of his career at a premium position is never ideal, a move Kansas City made out of necessity with the long-term picture in mind. But the lowly return of a 2025 third-round pick and swap of 2024 seventh-rounders makes it a tough pill to swallow.
Chiefs-L’Jarius Sneed trade regrade: B-
Alternatively, the Titans can feel better about the trade now that they have Sneed under contract for the foreseeable future and at a lower cost than his reported demands. Tennessee committing that much money to Sneed should also officially put any concern about the documented knee issue that plagued him throughout the 2023 season to bed.
Entering the 2024 campaign with a new lucrative long-term contract and a clean bill of health, Sneed will provide a sizable upgrade to a Titans secondary that was among the worst in the NFL last year. He and fellow offseason acquisition Chidobe Awuzie will bolster their cornerback room and provide them with a reliable and talented veteran presence.
Landing one of the top defensive backs for a mid-round selection and late-round pick swap, then signing him to a long-term deal and simultaneously addressing a position of need is a recipe for success.