3 remaining free agents the Mets should sign, 2 to avoid
Wondering how the New York Mets can improve this offseason? Check out three players they should target and two they should avoid.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have kept quiet in the offseason so far, as they haven’t made a big splash move. Since Steve Cohen purchased the team in 2020, they’ve given out big contracts to players like Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz. The richest owner in MLB didn’t make a play for new Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani and struck out in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.
Fans in Queens aren’t pleased with Cohen and the new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns so far. They’ve made small moves that aren’t necessarily bad, but they aren’t a home run.
They have an intriguing core, but they play in the same division as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Pete Alonso and Lindor need help. Outside of Kodai Senga, the starting rotation is a question mark. New York could also use some help in the bullpen.
With the remaining free agents on the market, Stearns still has an opportunity to put a playoff-caliber team on the field next season. Here are three players the Mets should go after and two they should avoid.
5. Mets should add to bullpen with RP David Robertson
A lot of the key cogs in 2022 had a down 2023 season for the Mets. Jeff McNeil, Alonso, and Lindor all struggled at points in the season. Based on their track records, it’s unlikely to see that happen for a second consecutive season.
One of the main reasons they struggled was their depleted bullpen. The Mets lost their superstar closer before the start of the 2023 season, and Diaz was arguably their most important player.
Last offseason Cohen brought in David Robertson on a one-year deal and had hopes of an elite backend of the bullpen. The veteran right-hander and Diaz would’ve given the Mets a lot more wins in 2023, but of course that didn’t happen.
Before getting traded to the Miami Marlins mid-season, Robertson was having a terrific season in New York. In 40 games with the Mets in 2023, the 39-year-old held a 2.05 ERA. Before going to Queens, he had success across town with the New York Yankees. Robertson posted a 2.75 career ERA across nine seasons in the Bronx.
Pitching in the Big Apple isn’t for everyone, but Robertson seems to feed off the city’s energy. If Stearns can strike a deal with the veteran reliever, he could get the pairing the Mets were supposed to have.