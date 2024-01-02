Mets fans turning on David Stearns need a dose of reality
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets began their offseason overhaul when they hired David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers to be their next President of Baseball Operations.
The Mets haven't been setting the world on fire this offseason, but they have made a few solid moves that should help them improve for 2024, despite the expectation being that they won't be back in contention until 2025 at the earliest.
Some of those moves include the signing of Luis Severino and the trade for Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor. They also added Cooper Hummel, Michael Tonkin, and Joey Wendle to their roster.
However, there are certain Mets fans who have already seemingly turned on Stearns. New York was never in the running for Shohei Ohtani but did have an iron in the fire for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This drew the ire of several Mets fans.
On Friday, Lucas Giolito signed with the Boston Red Sox, which also drew some frustration from Mets fans, who believe the current rotation will not suffice for 2024.
Mets fans express frustration with Stearns
Clearly, Mets fans are frustrated and are already casting blame towards Stearns.
However, it's a bit early for them to do that. The Mets still have ways they can improve their roster. While Severino wasn't a marquee addition, there are still a few strong options available in free agency.
Shota Imanaga is always a possibility, as are Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.
The Mets finished 75-87 last season despite beginning the year with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the rotation. They were expected to be a clear World Series contender, so it's understandable as to why fans are frustrated. New York's current roster is not built for a World Series run.
But Stearns has only briefly been with the Mets, so directing anger toward him is ill-advised. The top executive had much success during his time with the Brewers and deserves a little bit of grace from Mets fans this early in his tenure.
We'll see if the Mets have more moves planned and if fans can forgive Stearns.