NFL coaching carousel: The 5 most chaotic possibilities for this offseason
By Simon Shortt
1. Dallas Cowboys hire Pete Carroll
Let's start with a job that might not even become available. The Dallas Cowboys are facing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported:
"If the Cowboys play well in the postseason, McCarthy would have an excellent chance to keep his job. But if they struggle and end the season with an embarrassing loss, as has happened in each of the past two years, then some say that change could come to Dallas."
Let's say the Cowboys lose on Sunday to McCarthy's former team (wouldn't that be chaotic?) and the head coach job becomes available. Would there be a more head-spinning move than to hire Pete Carroll after his emotional press conference post- "mutually parting ways" with the Seahawks?
And how about we keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in the building to reunite with Carroll after they spent two years together in Seattle, appeared in two Super Bowls, and won one? Dallas once again gets a splashy hire, and Carroll, one of the league's most recognizable coaches, goes to the biggest franchises in the league.